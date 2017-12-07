Choice of concerts is tough one

A CHRISTMAS concert by candlelight is in the offing at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham, tomorrow night (Saturday).

The 7.30pm event has been organised by Concerts in Caversham, a spokesman for which said: “Come and enjoy the annual Christmas concert featuring some of London’s best musicians playing in the Caversham Ensemble Chamber Orchestra.

“They will perform an enjoyable mixture of seasonal and classical masterpieces and, to celebrate the newly refurbished Willis organ, Edward Reeves will play Handel’s organ concerto The Nightingale and the Cuckoo. As usual there will be mince pies and mulled wine to enjoy during the interval — all included with your ticket — as well as the wonderful candlelit atmosphere of this lovely church.”

Tickets for the concert are available in advance from Waltons the Jewellers in Prospect Street, Caversham, priced £16/£18 in advance. Tickets on the door will be £18/£20, with under-16s admitted free. For more information, call 0118 9484112 or visit www. concertsincaversham.co.uk

While not an explicitly “Christmas” concert, seasonal refreshments are promised following an hour of music at the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley tomorrow (Saturday).

The 7.30pm concert takes place at the same time as the Caversham event and is being performed by the Chelys Consort of Viols.

Tickets are £12 with concessions £10 and under-18s £6, available on the door or by calling 07949 511619.

For more information, visit www.chelysconsort.co.uk