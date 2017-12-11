Orchestra's players are tuning up for festive concerts

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra’s musicians are tuning their instruments for two Christmas concerts on Sunday (December 10).

The first of which, a concert for young children, takes place at 4.30pm at Christ Church in Reading Road.

This will be followed at 6.30pm by a traditional Christmas concert lasting an hour and a quarter.

The programme will open with Bach’s Suite No 3 in D, followed by Ginastera’s Malambo, extracts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, two movements from Grieg’s Symphonic Dances, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and assorted carols.

Musical director Ian Brown will conduct.

A spokesman for the orchestra said: “The short afternoon concert is a perfect way of introducing young children to a live orchestra and is particularly suitable for children aged two to six. The evening concert provides an opportunity to raise the roof by singing favourite carols accompanied by the full orchestra. The evening is rounded off by joining HSO for mulled win and mince pies.”

Tickets for the 4.30pm concert are £5 for adults and £3 for children, with under-twos admitted free.

They are available from members of the orchestra or from Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street.

Tickets for the 6.30pm

concert are £12 (unreserved seating), £6 for students and £2 for under-10s.

To book, call 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk