Wednesday, 13 December 2017

Community choir's inviting you to join them for concert

WARGRAVE Community Choir would like to invite you to come and support them by watching their next Christmas public performance, with special guests the fabulous Violin “Sonore Trio”.

The concert takes place on Thursday, December 14, at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street, Wargrave. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “It promises to be a very festive repertoire with opportunities for the audience to sing along to some popular Christmas carols.”

To add to the festive atmosphere, a licensed bar will be open until 10.30pm selling mulled wine, Rebellion IPA, teas and mince pies.

Entry is £5 on the door (£1 for under-10s). Cash and cards will be accepted all evening and profits from the event are being donated to the local musicians’ bursary fund.

If anyone would like to request some assistance with travel to and from the venue, please get in touch with the choir’s leader. Kirsty Andrew by emailing info@wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk

For more information, visit www.wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk

