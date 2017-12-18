Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Voices raised for charity

A CONCERT at Sacred Heart Church in Henley raised £220 in donations.

It featured the works of Italian composer Corelli and Tartini as well as carols. The Studio Forcada string orchestra and the Voices of Isle of Wight choir performed at the church on December 3.

The concert, which was in aid of the church, was organised by Claudio Forcada and Nancy Borrett to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Studio Forcada in London.

Mr Forcada, of Valley Road, Henley, said: “I am proud of my colleagues, our students, the commitment of their families and the support of our friends.”

