Feast of folk music will round off year

A FEAST of festive folk music is in store at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday night — Belshazzar’s Feast, to be precise.

As has been their custom for the past 22 years, Paul Sartin of Bellowhead fame and Paul Hutchinson of Hoover the Dog have hit the road with their unique take on seasonal songs and tunes.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “They will prepare us for the festive period with a show full of comedy and carols.”

Monday night’s concert, for which doors open at 7.45pm, is the last before The Bully Wee Band visit on January 22. Tickets are £14 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlbedfolkclub.co.uk

