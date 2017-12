THE organisers of the annual Henley Choir Festival have confirmed that seven choirs have so far signed up to take part in the 2018 event.

The ninth festival — proceeds from which will be going to the Henley Stroke Club — is being held at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street on Saturday, January 27, at 7pm.

As in previous years, it is being organised by former Henley mayor Elizabeth Hodgkin and All Saints’ Church organist David Butler.

Mr Butler said: “Seven choirs will take part, singing music of their own choice in the first half and joining forces in the second to sing Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens, Haydn’s ‘The Heavens are Telling’ and Handel’s Zadok the Priest.”

Tickets are £5. For more information or to book, call Mrs Hodgkin on (01491) 573192 or Mr Butler on 0118 972 4065.