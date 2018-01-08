I feared having diabetes would finish my career

WHEN Cara Dillon was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes she thought her career was over.

But almost exactly 10 years later the Irish folk singer is back with a new album and tour and will be appearing at Nettlebed Club on February 19.

For Wanderer, her seventh album, released in September, the award-winning artist has again collaborated with her long time musical partner, producer and husband Sam Lakeman.

The underlying theme of her latest offering is the movement of people, of emigration and the pursuit of love.

Dillon, who was raised in the small village of Dungiven in Northern Ireland, says: “Having lived outside of Ireland for most of my adult life, I continue to identify with these songs of departure and longing for home on a very personal level. Several of the songs refer to places close to where I grew up, making them particularly emotional to sing. It feels like a gift to be able to share these stories as they continue to move and inspire a new generation of people.”

This would have seemed unlikely when, at the end of 2007, she received the life-changing news that she had diabetes.

“It was a huge shock,” she admits. “I thought my life’s over, I’ll never do another gig, this is impossible.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that every day is a challenge but, in some respects, it’s probably been the best thing that ever happened to me.

“It’s true what everybody says, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I honest to God wouldn’t change it for the world. Isn’t that really weird? I feel lucky that I’m able to experience it ‘cause it made me to appreciate everything in life a lot more.”

Dillon fell pregnant again with daughter Elizabeth, who was born in 2010, and she was forced to take a lot of time off.

Stangely, her husband says the experience changed Dillon’s life for the better. Lakeman said: “She has come down a semitone, so her voice has an even smoother quality to it.

“She’s got such an intense soprano, now it can be more open in the lower range, it gives a bit more light and shade, a bit more dynamic.”

Each of the album’s 10 tracks on Wanderer features sparse piano and acoustic guitar arrangements and has guest performances by the likes of John Smith, Justin Adams, Niall Murphy and Ben Nicholls. It features renditions of much-visited folk songs Blackwater Side, The Banks Of The Bann and Sailor Boy with the latter featuring a duet with Orcadian singer, and BBC Folk Singer Of The Year, Kris Drever. The Tern And The Swallow, The Banks Of The Foyle and The Faughan Side are less familiar to non-Ulster natives. Album closer is Cara and Sam’s version of Dubhdara, written by Shaun Davey for his 1985 album Granuaile.

There are two original compositions. Of The Leaving Song, Dillon says: “I was inspired to write this after hearing my mother’s stories about ‘living wakes’ in her home on a mountainside in pre-war, rural Co Derry.

“They were gatherings, to celebrate a loved one on the eve of their emigration, her recollections struck a very powerful chord with me. As a mother of three myself, the words flowed freely imagining my own emotional plea, from a mother to a son.”

Then, on Lakeside Swans, she continues the narrative of refugees and migrants fleeing conflict and poverty across the Mediterranean.

Wanderer went straight in at number one in the Indie album chart and adds to a long list of other accolades in a career that has spanned 17 years. These include Album Of The Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female, and Tatler’s Woman Of The Year in Music and has appeared in prestigious concert halls and at festivals the world over.

