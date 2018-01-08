Monday, 08 January 2018

Nettlebed Village Club January programme

THE 2018 programme at Nettlebed Village Club starts on January 22 with the visit of acoustic folk rock group the Bully Wee Band.

Originally formed in the early Seventies by brothers Jim and John Yardley, the band successfully toured Britain, Europe and America with their blend of acoustic guitars, mandolin, fiddle and keyboards.

There were several line-up changes before they called it a day in 1983 but reformed in 2004 with the likes of Ian Cutler, of Feast Of Fiddles.

On January 29, the club hosts SWARB! It Suits Him Well, a tribute to folk fiddler Dave Swarbrick. Performers include Jason Wilson Band, Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick and Simon Swarbrick.

Both performances begin at 8pm. Tickets for the Bully Wee Band are £14 and £15 for SWARB! It Suits Him Well. To book, call 01628 636620.

