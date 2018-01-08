Monday, 08 January 2018

Henley Choral Society celebrate

WE have given eight concerts over the last month and raised £2,000 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

This group of friends, who are all members of local church choirs or the Henley Choral Society, has been singing together at Christmas-time for more than 20 years and each year chooses to sing and collect for a local charity.

