Funky music

Monday, 08 January 2018
FUNK Bake will perform at the next Goring Hall Live concert at the village hall on February 9 at 7.30pm.
Their set will feature funky jazz songs from the Sixties by artists such as Miles Davis and John Coltrane.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration at The Arcade.
08 January 2018
