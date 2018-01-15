Monday, 15 January 2018

Winter recitals begin

CONCERT pianist Anita D’Attellis is performing the first of four scheduled “winter recitals” tomorrow night (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

For “Great Russian Piano Trios”, featuring works by Tchaikovsky and Arensky, she will be joined by Hannah Roper on violin and Jacqueline Johnson on cello.

The venue is the church of St Mary-le-More in Market Place, Wallingford. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Seating is unreserved, with proceeds from the concert going to the church tower fund.

The next recital takes place on Saturday, January 27, also at 7.30pm. “Beethoven meets Brahms” will see Anita joined by Colette Salkeld on clarinet and Paul Cox on cello.

For more information, including full programme details for each recital, and to book, visit www.anitapiano.com/winterrecitals

