Monday, 15 January 2018

Merseybeat pioneers to rock up at theatre

SIXTIES pop legends The Searchers are playing the Mill at Sonning next Sunday (January 21).

Emerging as part
of the Merseybeat scene along with the Beatles, the Hollies, the Fourmost, the Swinging Blue Jeans and Gerry and the Pacemakers, the Searchers enjoyed a string of hits including Sweets for My Sweet, Sugar and Spice, Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away and When You Walk in the Room — all of which they will be performing on the night.

Tickets are priced £53 including a two-course meal, which is served from 6.15pm until 8pm, followed by the concert itself at 8.15pm. For more information and to book, visit the theatre online at www.millatsonning.com

