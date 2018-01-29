New arts festival will spend a day in town

A NEW arts festival for the towns and villages in and around the Chiltern hills is launching at the start of next month — and Henley is right at the heart of it.

Known as Chiltern Arts, the nine-day festival will run from Saturday, February 3, to Sunday, February 11.

Different events will be taking place each day during the course of the festival, but the whole of the second day — Sunday, February 4 — will be centred on Henley.

Starting at 10am and running to 3pm at various locations around the town is a “discovery day” based around the music of the First World War.

Led by the Come and Sing Company, this is billed as a day for all the family.

A festival spokesman said: “Come and discover the music and the musicians of the First World War through singalong sessions, informal performance, talks, discussion and interactive displays.

“Your all-day ticket includes ‘ration tokens’ for refreshment stalls and allows you to come and go throughout the day.”

“Renowned children’s author Gillian Cross will also be announcing the winners of our poetry competition — details about how to enter are on our website.”

Tickets are priced £5 and £10 and can be booked at www.chilternarts.com

Following on from the discovery day is an evening concert performance of Fauré’s much-loved Requiem at St Mary’s Church featuring the Chiltern Arts Festival Chorus conducted by Eamonn Dougan and the Echo ensemble conducted by Sarah Latto.

Echo will perform motets and chansons by Fauré, Duruflé and Poulence before joining singers from across the Chilterns for a performance of the Requiem.

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £10 and £15 from www.chilternarts.com — where full details of the festival are available.