'Dynamite' organist is playing town hall

A FORMER North West Organist of the Year will be tinkling the ivories of Henley Town Hall’s state of the art theatre organ next Sunday (February 11).

Known as “Little Miss Dynamite” in honour of her dynamic performing style, Lancashire-born farmer’s daughter Elizabeth Harrison has been playing theatre organs for more than 20 years.

A spokesman for concert organisers the Henley and District Theatre Organ Trust said: “Elizabeth is an award-winning performer with a delightful style and playing technique. She can adapt her skills to theatre organs both large and small, entertaining the audience with unique sounds and styles ranging from light classics to marches, with a varied concert programme designed to suit all tastes.”

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. A raffle will be held and refreshments will be available.

Entry is £8 with concessions £7 and proceeds from the concert will go to help the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.

henleyorgantrust.org.uk