Choir making a dramatic leap

READING Bach Choir has announced that it will be branching out into theatre for the first time tomorrow night (Saturday).

Billed as a choral concert with a difference, the choir is staging a dramatic exploration of the life and time of the French composer Francis Poulenc.

A choir spokesman said: “Passionate about music from an early age and a prolific composer, it wasn’t until 1936, after a traumatic accident to a friend, that Poulenc moved from writing instrumental and orchestral music to writing for choirs, stating that choral music presented a more accurate portrait of himself. Our exploration will include dramatic excerpts from his life, several of his choral compositions, and also pieces by composers who influenced Poulenc, including Ravel, Debussy, Stravinsky and Benjamin Britten.”

The venue for the 7.30pm concert, La Voix de Poulenc, which features Richard Court in the title role, is St Laurence’s Church in Friar Street, Reading.

Tickets are £15 for adults with concessions available. To book, call 0118 947 8097 or email tickets@

readingbachchoir.org.uk