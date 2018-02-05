Town hall's the venue for 'discovery day'

THE organisers of the new

nine-day Chiltern Arts festival that gets under way tomorrow (Saturday) have announced that Henley town hall will now be the venue for Sunday’s “discovery day” based around the music of the First World War.

Running from 10am to 3pm, the event had previously been scheduled to take place at various locations around the town, including the King’s Arms Barn round the corner from the town hall.

But festival assistant Fi Harding said there had been a change of plan.

“The discovery day event is all happening in the town hall now. With the timetable of performances and so on, everything fits nicely into one space.”

Highlights of the day will include the chance to discover real wartime artefacts and talk to local First World War expert Mike Willoughby, the author of Bringing Them Home.

Meanwhile, on the culinary front, Emma Wildgoose of Eat Real Food will be recreating some wartime recipes to enjoy.

Day tickets are £5 for adults, available online or on the door, with under-18s admitted free of charge.

For more information on the festival and to book, visit www.chilternarts.com