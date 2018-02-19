Jazz band leader's marking 69 years!

JAZZ legend Chris Barber is coming to Henley next Saturday (February 24) as part of a Europe-wide concert tour marking his astonishing 69-year career as a band leader.

He will be joined for the 7.30pm concert at the Kenton Theatre by Europe’s finest traditional jazz and blues band, the Big Chris Barber Band — a 10-piece band featuring a seven-strong front line.

Together they will play a selection of Chris’s favourite music — from his roots in the New Orleans style in Bourbon Street Parade to the early music of Duke Ellington and Sidney Bechet — before going back to When the Saints Go Marching In!

Inspired by the King Oliver Creole Jazz Band, Chris formed his first band in 1949 at the age of 19 and has since gone on to become not only one of Europe’s most successful and influential bandleaders, but a bona fide jazz legend of whom a Daily Telegraph reviewer once wrote: “When you can release an album that has artists such as Morrison, Waters, Clapton and Knopfler on it then you know you are held in high esteem in the music world.”

Tickets are £31 and can be booked by calling (01491) 575698 or visiting www.kentontheatre.co.uk