Concert aims to get to clarinet's essence

THE success of October’s “Jazz at St Andrew’s” concert has led the organisers to expand their annual series of events at the church.

Concerts in Caversham had previously specialised in classical music — but have confirmed that jazz will now be an annual fixture.

The group’s next concert will feature the talents of Katherine Lacy, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal clarinet, and pianist Adrienne Black.

“The Quintessential Clarinet” starts at 7.30pm tomorrow night (Saturday), with tickets available locally from Waltons the Jewellers or by calling 0118 948 4112.