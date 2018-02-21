Thursday, 22 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Concert aims to get to clarinet's essence

Concert aims to get to clarinet's essence

THE success of October’s “Jazz at St Andrew’s” concert has led the organisers to expand their annual series of events at the church.

Concerts in Caversham had previously specialised in classical music — but have confirmed that jazz will now be an annual fixture.

The group’s next concert will feature the talents of Katherine Lacy, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal clarinet, and pianist Adrienne Black.

“The Quintessential Clarinet” starts at 7.30pm tomorrow night (Saturday), with tickets available locally from Waltons the Jewellers or by calling 0118 948 4112.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33