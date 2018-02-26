Texas sound

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
A CHOIR from America is to perform at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
The St Andrew United Methodist Church Touring Choir, from Texas, will sing at the Sunday service on July 1.
The choir, which has about 50 members and performs across the world, is currently on a UK tour.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say