Festival's extra day

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
THE organisers of Oxfordshire’s annual Truck Festival have announced that this year’s event will open a day earlier than usual.
The weekend festival, which takes place annually at Hill Farm in Steventon, usually starts on the Friday but will this year open its doors from 3pm on Thursday, July 19. Headliners at this year’s event, which runs until Sunday, July 22, include Friendly Fires, George Ezra, De La Soul and Jake Bugg — plus a secret Sunday headliner to be announced.
For more information and to book, visit www.truckfestival.com
26 February 2018
