Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival's extra day

Festival's extra day

THE organisers of Oxfordshire’s annual Truck Festival have announced that this year’s event will open a day earlier than usual.

The weekend festival, which takes place annually at Hill Farm in Steventon, usually starts on the Friday but will this year open its doors from 3pm on Thursday, July 19. Headliners at this year’s event, which runs until Sunday, July 22, include Friendly Fires, George Ezra, De La Soul and Jake Bugg — plus a secret Sunday headliner to be announced.

For more information and to book, visit www.truckfestival.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33