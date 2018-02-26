Festival's extra day

THE organisers of Oxfordshire’s annual Truck Festival have announced that this year’s event will open a day earlier than usual.

The weekend festival, which takes place annually at Hill Farm in Steventon, usually starts on the Friday but will this year open its doors from 3pm on Thursday, July 19. Headliners at this year’s event, which runs until Sunday, July 22, include Friendly Fires, George Ezra, De La Soul and Jake Bugg — plus a secret Sunday headliner to be announced.

For more information and to book, visit www.truckfestival.com