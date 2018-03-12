Soloistsreturn for choral gig

A CONCERT featuring two of Mozart’s finest choral works will be staged by Pangbourne Choral Society next Saturday (March 17).

Requiem and the Solemn Vespers will be performed at the society’s first concert of the year at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College from 7.30pm.

There will also be a performance of the second movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 by Andrej Ivanovic, the college’s organist-in-residence.

The concert will see the return of soloists Vanessa Bowers (soprano), Dan Collins (countertenor), Ronan Busfield (tenor) and Jonathan Stirland (bass) to sing with the choir and the Southern Sinfonia Orchestra.

Mick Lewers, the society’s chairman, said: “These works occupy a pivotal position in the development of classical choral music, looking forward to the romantic age, whilst still influenced by earlier baroque and renaissance movements.

“We are exploring some new and exciting challenges of musical expression and technique.”

Tickets are £15 (including programme) or £8 for those aged and under from www.pangbournechoral.org.

