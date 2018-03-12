Party for St Patrick

A CELEBRATION of Irish music will be staged at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (March 12).

Craobh Rua is an acoustic driven four piece from Belfast which plays Irish Traditional Music mixing rousing jigs, reels and polkas with tender ballads.

The group, which includes founder Brian Connolly on banjo and mandolin and Jim Rainey on vocals, also play uilleann pipes, fiddle and whistles.

Over the last 20 years the band has released six albums worldwide. Their latest offering is I’d Understand You If I knew What You Meant.

Doors open by 8pm for an 8.15pm start. Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 636620 and www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk