Monday, 12 March 2018

New look folk duo

AN award-winning folk duo will perform at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Sunday (March 11) from 7.30pm.

Philip Henry and Hannah Martin, now known as the Edgelarks, are firmly established in the roots and acoustic scene having been named best duo at the BBC Folk Awards in 2014 and nominated again in 2016.

They are currently touring their self-titled album which blends British traditional and original songs with Indian classical slide guitar, beatbox, harmonica and fiddle.

Tickets are £16.50 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

