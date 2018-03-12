Spirit of jazz tour

A MUSICAL tour across Africa to South America will be staged at Goring village hall tonight (Friday) from 8pm.

Bassist Alec Dankworth will present World Spirit alongside his daughter Emily on vocals, Paul Clarvis on percussion and Julian Siegel on saxophone and clarinet.

Alec has played with the likes of Van Morrison and Stephane Grappelli while Paul has previously worked with Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration on High Street, Goring, or from John Calvert on either (01491) 874492 or jcjazz@btinternet

.com