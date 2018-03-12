Diddling vocal trio

A VOCAL trio are bringing their unique brand of harmony singing to the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Saturday (March 17) from 8pm.

Lady Maisery comprises Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans and they perform a traditional repertoire of English folk with some original compositions.

They will unearth feminist twists hidden in traditional tales, deliver poignant anti-war ballads, and showcase their multi-instrumental talents.

The trio are also one of the foremost proponents of mouth music — or diddling — once common in England and still found across parts of southern and northern Europe.

Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 788997 and www.nordenfarm.org