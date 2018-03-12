Plug in and play at jazz night

TWO free jazz gigs will be staged at the Global Café in London Street, Reading.

The first, on Sunday (March 11) at 7.30pm is hosted by the Gli Avanzi jazz quintet and will feature Peter Bingham on tenor sax. The group comprises Clive Downs, on saxes and flute, Martin Dix, on guitar, Howard King on bass and Andrew Last on drums. They will draw on the modern jazz repertoire.

The second gig is on Tuesday (March 13) from 8.30pm and is a jam session with the Mark Burton Quartet. Players and singers can just turn up and join in with the in-house band featuring Les Foden, tenor sax, Mark Burton on keyboard, Nick Hill on double bass and Eddie Hall on drums.