Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plug in and play at jazz night

TWO free jazz gigs will be staged at the Global Café in London Street, Reading.

The first, on Sunday (March 11) at 7.30pm is hosted by the Gli Avanzi jazz quintet and will feature Peter Bingham on tenor sax. The group comprises Clive Downs, on saxes and flute, Martin Dix, on guitar, Howard King on bass and Andrew Last on drums. They will draw on the modern jazz repertoire.

The second gig is on Tuesday (March 13) from 8.30pm and is a jam session with the Mark Burton Quartet. Players and singers can just turn up and join in with the in-house band featuring Les Foden, tenor sax, Mark Burton on keyboard, Nick Hill on double bass and Eddie Hall on drums.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33