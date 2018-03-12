Choral society's doubling up on Mozart classics

PANGBOURNE Choral Society’s first concert of 2018 will be devoted to two of Mozart’s finest choral works: the Requiem and the Solemn Vespers (Vesperae solennes de confessore).

Following their successful debuts with PCS last year, four exceptionally talented young soloists — Vanessa Bowers (soprano), Dan Collins (countertenor), Ronan Busfield (tenor), and Jonathan Stirland (bass) — return to sing with the choir this Saturday (March 17), together with the Southern Sinfonia Orchestra.

There will also be a performance of the second movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 21 by Andrej Ivanovic, Pangbourne College’s organist-in-residence and PCS accompanist.

PCS chairman Mick Lewers said: “Although it seems like yesterday, PCS has not performed the Requiem and the Vespers since 2009 and 2007 respectively. These works occupy a pivotal position in the development of classical choral music, looking forward to the romantic age, whilst still influenced by earlier baroque and renaissance movements. In rehearsal, we are happily exploring some new and exciting challenges of musical expression and technique, guided and encouraged by our ever-energetic music sirector, Ellie Calver, and reinforced by our own enjoyment of these masterpieces.”

Saturday’s concert takes place at 7.30pm in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College.

Tickets are priced £15, including a programme, and £8 for ages 18 and under.

Early booking is advised.

To book online, visit www.pangbournechoral.org.uk

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from choral society members, from Garlands Organic at 6 Reading Road, Pangbourne, or on the door.