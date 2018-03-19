Pub launches outdoor 'hippie' music festival

AN outdoor “hippie” music festival will be staged in the garden of a pub in Playhatch.

Nick Willson and wife Hazel Lucas have lined up seven bands to play over nine hours at the inaugural Springstock event on June 2.

There will be an outside bar selling real ale and cider, stalls selling memorabilia to match the theme and food will also be available.

Nick says: “Our regulars came up with the idea of a hippie festival so we thought about it and decided that it was something that could really work well for the age demographic of our customers.

“The Sixties and Seventies era would work really well for them and so we set about researching bands over a period of about two months because we wanted to get a mixture of music.

“We have gone for variations of blues, bluegrass and rock. We wanted a tribute band to finish the night and we thought what’s better than Led Zeppelin? Coda are one of the best out there. The guitarist even built an amp to replicate the sounds of Jimmy Page.”

Nick expects about 300 people to take over the pub’s garden and says tickets will only be available in advance and not on the day.

“Tickets are already selling online and through the pub but it is important that people buy them now as we are only selling them in advance because we want to be able to manage.

“There will be a huge outside bar with real ale and cider as well as food, including the vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options we have become known for.”

The couple, who have been at the pub for seven and a half years and own the freehold, say they like to make the most of the land available to them.

Nick added: “We have nearly one acre of land here so we try to make the most of it and use it as much as we can. If Springstock goes well, we would love to make it an annual event.”

The running order for Springstock is as follows:

King Size Slim — 2pm

Singer Toby Barelli perfoms about 150 shows a year under the moniker King Size Slim and is a mainstay of the roots, acoustic and blues lives circuits.

Following the release of his debut album Milk Drunk in 2013 he was named emerging artist at the British Blues Awards the next year and has supported rock legends Queen.

Steve Morano — 3pm

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Steve Morano is from Reading. His music is steeped in Americana, country and folk and he will be appearing with his full band.

Steve has toured Australia, Nashville and the US West Coast and played on the main stage of Guilfest for five years running.

3 Buck Shirt — 4pm

The Reading-based group comprises Jason Manners (guitar and vocals), Deano Robinson (drums), Les Calvert (bass) and Neil Warren (harmonica).

They perform a varied set of blues from swamp to swing and last appeared at the pub in July last year.

Dr Bluegrass and the Illbilly 8 — 5.15pm

This five-piece foot stompin’, thigh slappin’ bluegrass band from Brighton draw inspiration from a wide range of unusual sources for their unique choice of songs.

They will perform everything from traditional bluegrass and gospel, to Irish folk, pop and rock — plus their own material.

Northsyde — 6:30pm

Led by the huge, raunchy voice of Lorna Fothergill, this four-piece have been gigging constantly since they formed in 2005, inncluding Europe and Asia. The band also comprises Jules Fothergill (guitarist), Ian Mauricio (bass) and Hayden Doyle (drums) and they play rock with a nod to funk and blues.

Corduroy — 8.15pm

The self-dubbed “Fabric Four” formed in 1991 around twins Ben Addison (drums and vocals) and Scott Addison (keyboards and vocals) and were joined by Richard Searle (bass) and Simon Nelson-Smith (guitar).

They were signed to Acid Jazz Records and they primarily recorded in a film soundtrack style with many of their tracks being instrumentals. They have a new album, Return Of The Fabric Four, out in May.

Coda — 9.45pm

Named after Led Zeppelin’s final album before going their separate ways, Coda is a dedicated group of musicians who have spent countless hours studying every inch of rock legends’ live performances.

They have copied everything, right down to the costumes, to provide as authentic an experience as possible.

The band comprises Adam Rose Alison as Jimmy Page (guitar), Simon Wicker as John Bonham (drums), Peter Byrne as Robert Plant (vocals) and Rob Deery as John Paul Jones (keyboard).

They gig extensively throughout the UK and Europe and have earned a reputation as one of the best tribute acts around.

• Tickets are £25 and are only available in advance from the pub and via www.theflowingspringpub

.co.uk