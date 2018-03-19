Coffee-loving Prime Minister inspires name change

A BLUES rock group have released their debut EP under a new name following a chance meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in Henley.

Café Chaos had met up at Caffè Nero in Bell Street in January when the first lady walked in and ordered herself a coffee and sat at a table next to them.

The musicians had previously played under the name KAOS but were advised to drop it as it was similar to other bands so were thinking of an alternative.

Nick Brown, who plays keyboard, explained: “We were exploring a name change so we went down to Caffè Nero and in walked Theresa May. She sat down at a table next door to us and even asked us if she could sit there.

“We had a look round to see where her security team was, because you can sort of tell who they are, and that gave us the inspiration for our new name.”

The group, which formed in 2016 and is now a four-piece following the departure of tenor sax player Bryan McRae, also comprises Peter Terry (drums), Pete Krueger (bass) and Steve Blackall (guitar).

They spent November and December recording Blues in Seven at the Henwood Studios in Benson. The EP has four tracks and lasts about 15 minutes. The opening track, Maharajah Blues, pays homage to the well in Stoke Row while track two, All Your Love, is the only one to feature lyrics and singing.

Nick says: “We recorded the rhythm section first, then laid down the solos and the melody lines. It was all very professionally done and it was great fun.”

The group have had 500 copies of the EP made available on CD to buy for £5 and they will be supporting it with a concert at Nettlebed village club on March 24. Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start. Tickets are £10 on the door of £11.07 from www.cafechaos.net