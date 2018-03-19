Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New folk line-up

A NEW folk duo comprising Peter Knight and John Spiers is performing in Nettlebed next Monday (March 19).

Knight plays fiddle and is a former member of Steeleye Span while Spiers was an instrumentalist with Bellowhead.

Doors at the village club in High Street open from 8pm with the performance starting at 8.15pm. Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33