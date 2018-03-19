New folk line-up

A NEW folk duo comprising Peter Knight and John Spiers is performing in Nettlebed next Monday (March 19).

Knight plays fiddle and is a former member of Steeleye Span while Spiers was an instrumentalist with Bellowhead.

Doors at the village club in High Street open from 8pm with the performance starting at 8.15pm. Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk