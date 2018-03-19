Operatic origins

THE early history of opera in London is the subject of a lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre next Friday morning (March 23).

Baritone singer Ed Ballard and pianist Natalie Burch will be looking at the progress of the artform in the capital during the “long” 18th century.

Ed said: “Looking at this period helps us understand how London came to be such an important city both in the performance of opera and in the development of those who produced and performed it.”

Organised by the Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude, Ed’s talk is titled “Fame, Fortune, Mischief and Mayhem” and runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Reading Road venue.

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online via www.thelittleboxoffice.com/

operaprelude