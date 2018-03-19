Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Operatic origins

Operatic origins

THE early history of opera in London is the subject of a lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre next Friday morning (March 23).

Baritone singer Ed Ballard and pianist Natalie Burch will be looking at the progress of the artform in the capital during the “long” 18th century.

Ed said: “Looking at this period helps us understand how London came to be such an important city both in the performance of opera and in the development of those who produced and performed it.”

Organised by the Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude, Ed’s talk is titled “Fame, Fortune, Mischief and Mayhem” and runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Reading Road venue.

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online via www.thelittleboxoffice.com/
operaprelude

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33