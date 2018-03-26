Music for Mind

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
A LARGE, friendly crowd of music lovers of all ages came together to be entertained by some of Henley finest musicians at Magoos in Hart Street, Henley.
Bar owner Laurence Gordon-Wilson organised the event to raise funds for the mental health charity Mind.
The performers included some of Henley’s best home-grown professional musicians.
The event raised £900.
