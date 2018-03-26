Duo to reunite at folk club

NETTLEBED Folk Club patron Phil Beer will be in concert at the village club on Monday night — where he will be joined by his former duo partner Paul Downes.

Downes and Beer started as a duo back in the Seventies, releasing albums and playing live all over the UK and mainland Europe.

Monday’s show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £16 in advance and £17 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit the club online at www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk