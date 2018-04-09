Monday, 09 April 2018

Singing for Syrians

Singing for Syrians, a positive and upbeat campaign run by the Hands Up Foundation (www.handsupfoundation.org) to get as many people in the UK raising their voices to raise funds for aid to Syria, is holding its second Come and Sing of 2018 in Dorchester Abbey on Saturday, 19th May, 2018.

If you’re local, you love to sing, you’re happy to watch Harry and Meghan’s wedding on playback (or better still avoid World Cup fever), and you want to do something positive to help the people of Syria, then please come and join us!

We are thrilled to have David Wordsworth of London’s Addison Singers conducting us, and under his expert guidance we will be singing Mozart’s ever-popular Requiem.

Please follow this link for more details and to reserve your place: https://billetto.co.uk/e/come-and-sing-mozart-s-requiem-tickets-256407

