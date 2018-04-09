Folk singer’s calling in at village halls

A SINGER-songwriter well known all over the UK as one half of acoustic duo HowdenJones is embarking on a solo career — with two village hall dates lined up this month.

A versatile and talented multi-instrumentalist specialising in “heartfelt songs rooted in a love for people, places and nature”, Kate Howden is being supported on her current “Call to the Halls” tour by up and coming singer-songwriter Iona Lane.

Kate said: “The tour is an invitation to bring people together in a celebration of place, where people gather to meet, chat, laugh, socialise, enjoy listening to live music, joining in and singing along.”

The first concert is at Bix village hall tomorrow night (Saturday) at 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £15 to include a fork supper served at 7pm. A bar will be available on the night. To book, call Kathy Doodson on (01491) 577368 or email kathrynanndoodson@

gmail.com

Then on Saturday, April 28, there is another chance to catch Kate and Iona when they visit Eye and Dunsden village hall, where Kate last performed in 2014.

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm with a bar available on the night.

Tickets are £10 available from Binfield Heath Stores and http://buytickets.at/

dunsden/133489

For more information, visit the Binfield Heath Stores website or www.

katehowdenmusic.co.uk