Brewery gig nights

A SERIES of live music concerts will be held at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley.
The venue, off Greys Road car park, will host a free open mic and group jam session on April 29.
Amps, microphones and a PA system will be provided but performers must bring their own instruments.
Blues trio the Steve Summers Band will play a free gig on May 5, following a previous appearance in December.
Limpopo Groove, who mix afro jazz with tribal beats, will play a free gig on June 2.
For more information, call (01491) 576596 or visit www.lovibonds.com
