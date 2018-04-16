Brewery gig nights

Monday, 16 April 2018

A SERIES of live music concerts will be held at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley.

The venue, off Greys Road car park, will host a free open mic and group jam session on April 29.

Amps, microphones and a PA system will be provided but performers must bring their own instruments.

Blues trio the Steve Summers Band will play a free gig on May 5, following a previous appearance in December.

Limpopo Groove, who mix afro jazz with tribal beats, will play a free gig on June 2.

For more information, call (01491) 576596 or visit www.lovibonds.com

