Award-winning folk star at club

VOCALIST and guitarist Kris Drever, of British folk trio Lau is performing at Nettlebed village club on Monday (April 16).

He formed the band in with Scottish fiddler Aidan O’Rourke and English accordionist Martin Green in 2005 and they have released four studio albums and a live album and have toured worldwide.

But Drever is also an accomplished solo artist, releasing his debut album, Black Water, in 2006 and celebrated a decade of critical and commercial success in 2017 by winning both the BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of The Year and also Best Original Track for his song If Wishes Were Horses.

He will be performing a “best of” set at the village club, which is off High Street, alongside some new material. The gig starts runs from 8pm to 11pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door.