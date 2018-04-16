Musical journey

A CONCERT featuring choral and folk music will be staged at St Barnabas’s Church in Emmer Green on April 29 from 4pm.

It will be hosted by the Glass Ensemble, which makes its return to the venue for its spring concert.

Their set will include Renaissance motets by Victoria, Palestrina and Josquin des Prez, contrasted by folk songs from the likes of Kenya, America, India and the UK and will feature both ancient and modern songs.

Tickets are £12 in advance from 0118 947 9997 or www.facebook.com/Glass

