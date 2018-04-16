Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical journey

A CONCERT featuring choral and folk music will be staged at St Barnabas’s Church in Emmer Green on April 29 from 4pm.

It will be hosted by the Glass Ensemble, which makes its return to the venue for its spring concert.

Their set will include Renaissance motets by Victoria, Palestrina and Josquin des Prez, contrasted by folk songs from the likes of Kenya, America, India and the UK and will feature both ancient and modern songs.

Tickets are £12 in advance from 0118 947 9997 or www.facebook.com/Glass
EnsembleBerkshire

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33