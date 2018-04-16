Listen to romantics

A TRIBUTE to the French romantics will be staged at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham next Saturday (April 21) from 7.30pm.

It will continue the Concerts in Caversham series which is showcasing all members of the woodwind family.

This programme will include works by Fauré, Ravel and Debussy and be performed by Alice Thompson (flute), Jean Kelly (harp) and Morgan Goff (viola).

Tickets range from £15 to £19 and include refreshments for after the concert.

For more information and to book, visit Waltons the Jewellers in Caversham, call 0118 948 4112 or visit www.concertsincaversham

.co.uk