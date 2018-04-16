Concert and film tribute

TICKETS are on sale for the final three concerts of the Jazz in Reading season.

The first will see American pianist Ethan Iverson perform at the Progress Theatre on April 27.

He will be playing with acclaimed British alto saxophonist Martin Speake and his trio as part of a UK tour.

On May 11, a tribute to the late great jazz musician Tubby Hayes will be held at Reading University’s London Road campus on May 11.

Award-winning tenor saxophonist and Hayes biographer Simon Spillett will be leading Hayes’s quartet as they perform tunes drawn from his career.

In the second half, Mark Baxter will present his documentary Tubby Hayes: A Man In A Hurry, which is narrated by actor Martin Freeman, and will be followed by a question and answer session.

Finally, singer Rebecca Poole, who performs as Purdy, will perform at the Progress Theatre on May 27.

She will be accompanied by tenor saxophonist Brandon Allen, guitarist Hugh Turner, Ralph Mizraki on bass and drummer Steve Wyndham.

For more information on either event, including tickets, visit www.jazzinreading.com