Monday, 23 April 2018

Choir’s showcasing ‘Northern Lights’

A CONCERT celebrating the “Northern Lights” of the classical music world is being staged by Henley’s Aliquando Chamber Choir next month.

Showcasing mainly but not exclusively Nordic composers, the programme will feature choral music from Edward Elgar, Eric Whitacre, Kim André Arnesen, Eriks Ešenvalds and Ola Gjeilo.

A string quartet led by Christina Beales will play Grieg’s First String Quartet as part of the instrumental programme.

Christ Church in Reading Road is the venue for the concert at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 19. Tickets are priced £16 for adults and £5 for students, with children admitted free.

To book, call (01491) 577733 or (01491) 578238 or call in at the Christ Church Centre.

Dr Philip Unwin, a partner at the Hart Surgery, will be making an appeal on behalf of the Kamuli Mission Hospital in Uganda, for which a retiring collection will be held.

Since being founded in 2010, Aliquando’s concerts have raised more than £32,000 for good causes.

For more information, visit www.aliquando.co.uk

