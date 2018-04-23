Soprano is charting sentimental journey

A MORNING lecture-recital charting the great escape from sentimentality in the opera and literature of the 18th and 19th centuries is being held at the Christ Church Centre next Friday (April 27).

Organised by Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude, the event features the talents of soprano Becca Marriott and piano accompanist Natalie Burch.

Before embarking on a career as soprano and librettist, Becca read English at Oxford.

In this lecture-recital, titled “From Sensibility to Sense”, she returns to her roots, using her extensive knowledge of both literature and music to guide us past those “truths universally acknowledged” we all think we know to explore the story of how art escaped the iron grip of sentimentality.

From Norina, laughing at her overblown romance in Don Pasquale, to Adina and Rosina, heroines blessed — or cursed? — with a healthy dose of realism in a world determined to wallow in its exaggerated emotions, opera seems full of both sentimentality and the reaction against it.

Becca will explore how tastes shifted to make this dichotomy possible — from the hyper-emotional romances so beloved of mid-18th century readers to the satirical “romances of manners” that displaced them.

The event runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Tickets are £20. To book, visit www.thelittleboxoffice.

com/operaprelude