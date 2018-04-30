Choir and GP team up for charity concert

A HENLEY chamber choir and a GP have combined their skills to bring much-needed help to patients at a hospital thousands of miles away, writes Robert Treharne Jones.

Aliquando is helping to generate funds for the Kamuli Mission Hospital in rural Uganda with a concert next month.

Dr Philip Unwin, a partner at the Hart Surgery in Henley, (above second left) has been offering teaching and training to the staff at the hospital for more than a decade.

He also leads the organisation of fund-raising events, which are vital in helping the hospital provide services when resources are so limited.

Aliquando musical director Anne Evans said: “Our main objective each year is to offer our chosen charity a platform, through our concerts, to raise awareness and funds.

“Our November concert is the big one each year, with all the proceeds going to the charity after expenses, but we decided to use our May concert this year to invite a charity to attend, address the audience and have a retiring collection.”

The concert, which is called Northern Lights and will celebrate mainly Nordic composers, takes place at Christ Church on Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm. A string quartet led by Christina Beales will play Grieg’s First String Quartet.

Tickets cost £16 and are available from the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, or call (01491) 577733 or 578238.