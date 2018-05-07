Art’s got two gigs on the go

HENLEY’S world-famous jazz saxophonist Art Themen will be in concert at Maidenhead’s Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Friday (April 27).

Then a fortnight later the 78-year-old and his All Star Band are playing the Goring Gap Jazz Gig at Goring village hall.

Art, who lives in Wharfe Lane, has enjoyed a stellar career, being widely acclaimed for his originality and individual style.

He fronted the Stan Tracey Quartet for more than 20 years and is the winner of a British Jazz Award for tenor sax.

Art’s Norden Farm show will see him supported by Alex Hutton on piano, Alan Cleyndert on bass and Clark Tracey on drums.

The Goring gig will feature the talents of guitar virtuoso John Etheridge, singer-songwriter Vimala Rowe, Arnie Somogyi on bass and Sebastiaan De Krom on drums.

Tickets for both concerts are £15, with concessions available at Norden Farm. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.norden.farm

For Goring tickets, call John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or visit Inspiration in the High Street.