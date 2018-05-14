Choir’s showcasing ‘Northern Lights’

A CONCERT celebrating the “Northern Lights” of the classical music world is being staged by Henley’s Aliquando Chamber Choir next Saturday (May 19).

Showcasing mainly Nordic composers, the programme will feature choral music from Edward Elgar, Eric Whitacre, Kim André Arnesen, Eriks Ešenvalds and Ola Gjeilo.

A string quartet led by Christina Beales will play Grieg’s First String Quartet as part of the instrumental programme.

Christ Church in Reading Road is the venue for the 7.30pm concert. Tickets are £16 for adults and £5 for students, with children admitted free. To book, call (01491) 577733 or (01491) 578238 or call in at the Christ Church Centre.

Dr Philip Unwin of the Hart Surgery, will make an appeal on behalf of the Kamuli Mission Hospital in Uganda, for which a retiring collection will be held.

For more information, visit www.aliquando.co.uk

The same night will see Reading’s Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra present a programme of Beethoven’s works at St Joseph’s College at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults with concessions £13 and children £8. To book, visit www.aldworthphilharmonic.

org.uk/next-concert