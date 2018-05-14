Monday, 14 May 2018

Jazzman's all-star showcase

HENLEY’S world-famous jazz saxophonist Art Themen and his All Star Band are playing Goring village hall tonight (Friday) from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in the High Street or call John Calvert on (01491) 874492.

On Monday (May 14) at 8pm BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners Imar play Nettlebed village club.

Tickets are £15 in advance and £16 on the door. To book, call the club on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Further folk is on offer eight days later when Chris While and Julie Matthews of St Agnes Fountain fame visit Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Tuesday, May 22. Tickets are £16.50 from www.nordenfarm.org

