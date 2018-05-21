Concerts at church

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
THE first in a series of summer concerts at the church of St Mary the Virgin, Hambleden, takes place at 7.30pm tomorrow night (Saturday) and features the Emmanuel Apostolic Gospel Academy Choir from Leicester. Tickets are £15 with under-18s free from Hambleden Stores or on the door.
