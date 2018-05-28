Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Classical deal

HENLEY Festival is offering an exclusive “classical weekend” ticket.

The £70 ticket gives entry to the Henley Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert at 11.30am on Saturday, July 14 with unrestricted lawn seating and a lawn B seat to the English National Opera performance on the evening of Sunday, July 15.

Festival chief executive Charlotte Geeves said: “By keeping our tickets prices as competitive as possible, we hope that this new initiative will enable our audience to enjoy both of our classical music concerts this year.”

For tickets, call the box office on (01491) 843404.

