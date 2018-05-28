Classical deal

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
HENLEY Festival is offering an exclusive “classical weekend” ticket.
The £70 ticket gives entry to the Henley Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert at 11.30am on Saturday, July 14 with unrestricted lawn seating and a lawn B seat to the English National Opera performance on the evening of Sunday, July 15.
Festival chief executive Charlotte Geeves said: “By keeping our tickets prices as competitive as possible, we hope that this new initiative will enable our audience to enjoy both of our classical music concerts this year.”
For tickets, call the box office on (01491) 843404.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say