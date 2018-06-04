Singers wanted for community opera

AS this year’s Garsington Opera gets under way at the Wormsley estate near Watlington, the festival is looking for enthusiastic singers to join its community opera company.

A spokesman said: “Following the success of last autumn’s performance of Hospital Passion Play at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Garsington Opera are looking for enthusiastic local adults, who enjoy singing and performing, to join their adult company to take part in their next project, which is based on Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

“Using music from the opera, the project will include a collaboration with the C&C Choir, a choir of residents from sheltered accommodation in North London. It has been created specifically for the adult company by vocal director Lea Cornthwaite and director Hazel Gould.

“Rehearsals will take place in High Wycombe during June and July, with the performance in the award-winning Garsington Opera auditorium on the Wormsley estate on Friday, August 3.”

The venue for rehearsals is Millbrook Combined School in Mill End Road, High Wycombe.

No audition or prior experience is necessary. To sign up, call Julian Guidera on 07812 955874 or email julian@garsingtonopera.org

For more information and to view the full schedule of rehearsals, visit www.garsingtonopera.org/

adult-company

The spokesman added: “Garsington Opera strive to create work with their local diverse communities, encouraging local adults to become part of their adult company. Recent projects have included performances at the Wormsley Estate, the V&A Museum and BBC Arts, giving members the opportunity to develop confidence, new skills and friendships.”