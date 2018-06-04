Composer remains curiously addictive

THE curiously addictive music of 19th century opera composer Gaetano Donizetti is the subject of a morning lecture-recital at the Christ Church Centre next Friday (June 8).

Entitled “Funny Girl”, the talk by conductor Lewis Gaston of London-based Opera Holloway will discuss love and comedy in two of Donizetti’s most memorable works.

A spokesman for the organisers, Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude, said: “With arias and duets from both L’elisir d’amore and Don Pasquale, not only will this be an operatic feast but it will allow the audience to compare and contrast Donizetti’s evolving and enduring musical handling of the operas’ characters.”

Running from 10.30am to 12.30pm, the lecture-recital will also feature the talents of tenor Alex Haigh, soprano Callie Gaston and pianist Laurie O’Brien.

Tickets are £30. For more information and to book, visit www.thelittleboxoffice.

com/operaprelude

Continuing Opera Prelude’s regular programme of events at the Christ Church Centre, Opera Holloway will return to the Reading Road venue after the summer break — this time with a fully staged touring production.

I Capuleti e I Montecchi is Vincenzo Bellini’s retelling of the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet. Following the success of Opera Holloway’s Forties-set production of Cosi Fan Tutte, which visited Fawley last summer, this year’s production will be set in Fifties Naples, where the stifling heat fans the flames of a budding romance.

Living in a poor neighbourhood controlled by the mafia, Romeo and Giulietta fight to unite their warring families and keep their relationship alive.

Backed by a piano and string ensemble conducted by Lewis Gaston, the production will star mezzo-soprano Sophie Dicks as Romeo and Callie Gaston as Giulietta.

Tickets are £30. To book, visit www.thelittleboxoffice.

com/operaprelude

For more information, including tour dates, visit www.operaholloway.com